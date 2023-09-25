YWCA receives donation…

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the First Financial Foundation. As a result, the YWCA of Van Wert County will be able to update their key fob system, enhance security cameras and upgrade their panic buttons.

Anthony Adams (center) presents a $5,000 check to YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick and Kelly Houg, YWCA Mission Impact Coordinator. Photo submitted

“The impact of this grant is far-reaching and will help ensure the wellbeing of our employees, our survivors and our community partners,” said Kelly Houg, YWCA Mission Impact Coordinator. “With this funding, First Financial Foundation will help increase the safety of those under our care, which will reinforce our status as a protective haven for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.”

Through the generous support of organizations such as the First Financial Foundation, the YWCA of Van Wert County is able to continue to deliver the necessary services to women, men and children in the community. The YWCA is a United Way Agency.