Barry Lee Hook

Barry Lee Hook, 91, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Celina Manor Nursing Home.

He was born February 13, 1932, in Rockford, to Walter B. Hook and Pauline Proffitt “Hook” Clark, who both preceded him in death. He married Shirley J. German June 17, 1957, and she passed away March 20, 2021.

He is survived by his children, Randy L. (Cheri) Hook of Van Wert, a daughter, Tammy (Brian) Evans of Rockford and a son Todd A. Hook of Van Wert; grandchildren, Sean Hook, Shane Hook, Matthew (Amber) Hook and Jamie (Jason) Miller; several great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Shirley Gossard of Cincinnati and Linda (Danny) Amweg of Ohio City.

Barry graduated in 1950 from Spencerville High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed for a while as an over the road truck driver and owned his own service station. He was a long time employee of Kennedy Manufacturing Co. from which he retired. He was also a member of Good Shepherd of the Nazarene Church and helped maintain the building and grounds.

For those who wish to pay their respects to the family, they may do so from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, September 28, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by a funeral service in the funeral home. At 6 p.m. the family will host a meal for all of Barry’s friends who wish to attend at Good Shepherd of the Nazarene Church.

Preferred memorials: Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.

