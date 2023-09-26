City Council OKs raises; other legislation goes down

Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers studies the agenda during Monday night’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Barring another veto, members of Van Wert City Council are getting raises in 2024.

During Monday night’s meeting, council members voted 5-0, with two abstentions, to increase salaries by $600, effective with the new term that begins on January 1. Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore, who is running unopposed, abstained from voting, as did current At-Large Councilman Bill Marshall, who is unopposed in his bid for the fourth ward seat.

Annual salaries will go from $4,900 to $5,500 for ward and at-large council members, and from $5,500 to $6,100 for the council president. A larger pay increase was narrowly approved last month (4-3 vote), then was vetoed by Mayor Ken Markward. After the meeting, Markward didn’t have an answer if he would veto the revised raises.

“I have two weeks to decide,” Markward said, referring to the time until the next council meeting.

During his report to council, the mayor told council members that starting October 1, the police department will offer golf cart inspections by appointment, at no charge. Inspections and license plates are required for golf carts or under speed vehicles to be street legal. He also said a nationwide EAS test will be conducted at 2:20 p.m. next Wednesday, October 4.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming reported to council that the city’s water meter replacement project is getting close to completion.

“Out of 4,700 meters we’re down to a couple hundred problems that will be worked out,” he said. “We’re trying to get into some houses, we have 70 meters that are inside…we have to make appointments and we’re trying to get those knocked out. We’ve had a little problem getting some pieces-parts…we have several dual meter applications in the city where duplexes have two meters.”

Fleming added crews are on pace to be finished by the end of the year. He also said some of U.S. 127 from the county line to the hospital will be paved next year, along with a portion of Lincoln Highway, from Ohio 49 to John Brown Rd.

A pair of ordinances that passed on third reading failed at the same time. One dealt with preparing ordinances and the other concerned timelines for deciding the salary of the mayor. Both pieces of legislation passed 4-3, with Moore, Judy Bowers and David Stinnett voting no. However, because the legislation would have changed council rules, 3/4 approval was required, meaning at least five ‘yes’ votes were required.

Later in the meeting, Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis said the rules changes still need to be addressed, leading to a tense conversation with Stinnett, who insisted council members should just follow the existing rules.

“The avenue of ‘we just don’t want to change the rules because the rules are right 100 percent of the time’ is an antiquated way of looking at things,” Davis said in response.

Council President Jerry Mazur and Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas agreed with Davis.

“I concur with Mr. Davis,” Kallas said. “Times change, things change and rules have to change with them.”

It’s unclear what the next step will be, if any, by council.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 9, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.