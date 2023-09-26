Crestview to host volleyball invitational

VW independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — The 22nd annual Leland Smith Insurance Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational is set for this Saturday, September 30, at Crestview High School in Convoy.

The field will feature eight teams that will compete for the title of champion. Matches will begin at 9 a.m. in both the high school and middle school gyms. Admission for the entire day is $6 for adults and $4 for students. No conference passes or school season passes will be accepted for this invitational tournament.

The first matches of the day will feature the host school No. 3 Crestview (11-1) against Bishop Luers (IN) (6-17) at 9 a.m. in the high school gym and Decatur Bellmont (IN) (21-2) vs. Celina (6-9) in the elementary school gym.

The second matches will showcase Ft Recovery (9-2) against Ottawa-Glandorf ( 7-7) in the high school gym and No. 3 St Henry (12-2) vs. Norwalk St. Paul (8-4) in the elementary school gym.

This is a highly anticipated volleyball invitational in northwest Ohio. Each team will participate in three matches and the championship game will be played at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym.