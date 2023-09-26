Deadline near for voter registration

VW independent staff

A couple of important dates are approaching on Ohio’s 2023 elections calendar.

Tuesday, October 10, is the deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information for the November 7 general election. Early in-person voting will begin on Wednesday, October 11.

The November ballot will feature races for city, village and township offices, along with local issue and two statewide issues dealing with abortion rights and recreational marijuana.