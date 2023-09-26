Prep volleyball, soccer, tennis roundup

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Van Wert 0

No. 3 Crestview easily powered by Van Wert 25-4, 25-8, 25-5 on Monday.

Four Lady Knights were perfect from the service line. Adelyn Figley was 18-of-18 with five aces and Cali Gregory was 18-of-18 with three aces. Kaci Gregory finished 14-of-14 with an ace and Josie Kulwicki was 12-of-12 with an ace. Cali Gregory and Figley had 11 and eight kills, and Gregory added 17 assists.

Both teams are back in action tonight. Van Wert (0-12) will play at Parkway and Crestview (12-1) will travel to Bluffton.

Soccer

Ottawa-Glandorf 13 Van Wert 0 (girls)

OTTAWA — Undefeated and second ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (Division II, 12-0) defeated Van Wert 13-0 on Monday.

Van Wert (0-11) will host Shawnee on Thursday.

Allen East 9 Crestview 2

CONVOY – Allen East defeated Crestview 9-2 in NWC girls soccer action on Monday. Addison Williman had a goal and an assist for the Lady Knights, and Adessa Alvarez had Crestview’s other goal. Ella Lamb recorded 23 saves.

Crestview (1-7, 0-3 NWC) will host Ottoville today.

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Lehman Catholic 2

Van Wert enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Sidney Lehman Catholic on Monday, with Julie Burenga (first singles), Sophie Gearhart (second singles) and the second doubles team of Kelta Cowan/Brooke Young picking up wins. Individual scores were not available.