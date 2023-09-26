Random Thoughts: v-ball, soccer, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around local high school volleyball, surprise football teams, a MAC thriller, Ohio St., Colorado, and Lincolnview soccer.

Volleyball

For the second straight week, Crestview is ranked No. 3 in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division IV poll, a well deserved honor.

New Bremen, a team Crestview beat early in the season is No. 1, while Fort Loramie is No. 2. The only loss by the Lady Knights (11-1) was to Coldwater, ranked No. 2 in Division III.

Loaded invite

If you want to see some good volleyball this weekend, go to the Lady Knight Invitational at Crestview. In addition to Crestview, the eight team field is packed with some powerful teams, including Bellmont (IN), Fort Recovery and perennial power Norwalk St. Paul. It’s certainly worth watching.

Surprise football teams

If I had to pick surprise football teams around the area, I’d pick three of them.

One is Crestview, simply because during a coaching change, the transition isn’t always easy. However, the Knights and head coach Cole Harting are on the same page and are 5-1.

The second is Crestview’s next opponent, Bluffton. The Pirates are 6-0 and haven’t given up a point since Week No. 2. Don’t get me wrong – I thought Bluffton might be good but not this good.

The third one is Celina. Yes, the Bulldogs showed a great deal of improvement last year but they’ve taken it a step or two further this season. Celina is 5-1, with the only loss coming to Versailles in Week No. 1. Now, the Bulldogs control their own destiny in the WBL title chase.

A thriller

Marion Local and Versailles didn’t disappoint. The Flyers, ranked No. 1 in Division VII, extended their winning streak to 38 games with the narrowest of victories, 14-12 over the Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Division VI. Both teams remain No. 1 in their respective divisions in this week’s Associated Press poll.

College football

I’m still in disbelief over Ohio State’s last second win over Notre Dame. That’s a quality win on the road. I’m just glad the Buckeyes have this weekend off.

On a different note, it looks like Colorado was a bit overhyped and very overmatched against Oregon. As I’ve said before, it’s obvious the Buffaloes are a different team (in more ways than one) under head coach Deion Sanders, but the team’s first three opponents weren’t exactly top of the mill teams.

It won’t get any easy this week, as Colorado faces USC.

Soccer

Lincolnview is the only NWC team with an overall winning record. The Lancers are off to a 6-3-2 start. The next conference match for Lincolnview (2-0-1 NWC) is at Bluffton (3-5-2, 2-0) next Monday. The Pirates have won every NWC soccer title since it became a conference sport.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.