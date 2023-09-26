Rep. Latta to host informational meeting

BOWLING GREEN — Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) has announced his office will host an informational meeting for students and families from Ohio’s Fifth District regarding the United States Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2024 academic year.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at the Findlay campus of Owens Community College, 3200 Bright Rd., Findlay. The meeting will be held in the Education Center, Conference Room 111.

The meeting will serve as an opportunity for potential student candidates to learn about the congressional nomination process and meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London.

Potential candidates may also obtain an application for a military service academy nomination by attending the informational meeting, or on Congressman Latta’s website at latta.house.gov. Completed applications are due by Friday October 13. All supporting documents must be turned in by Friday, October 27.