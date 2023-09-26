Vantage Bd. to hold special meeting

VW independent staff

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education will meet in special session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, to review applications for the position of treasurer, and to determine how to move forward with interviews. The majority of the meeting will be conducted in executive session.

According to Vantage Board President Pat Baumle, six people have applied for the job and he said he anticipates interviews will begin next week, with a decision coming shortly after that.

The person hired will replace current Treasurer Laura Peters, who’s leaving at the end of the year for the same position within the Delphos City Schools.