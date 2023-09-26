Vantage Day of Caring is this week

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Day of Caring is happening this week, and many of local schools are accepting donations until Thursday, Sept. 28, so be sure to check with students to see if their class is competing to bring in the most donations. The public will also be able to donate anytime until Friday, September 29, when the barrels are picked up and sorted at the event.

Take non-perishable food items such as canned meat, peanut butter and mac & cheese to any of the barrels located at First Bank of Berne, First Financial Bank, Flagstar Bank, Citizens National Bank, 1st Federal Bank, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, The Well Nutrition, Van Wert Manor, Ohio Health, or the United Way Office at 136 E. Main St..

Donations will be sorted at Vantage Career Center on Friday, then dispersed between the three local food pantries – Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and Van Wert Co-Operative Ministries.

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will be distributing shelf stable food and produce at Trinity Friends Church on Saturday, September 30, from 9-11 a.m. or until the food is gone. This mobile food drive will be a drive-through only event.

The mobile food pantry will set up at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. Van Wert. You must have a valid photo ID in order to receive food, only two households per vehicle, and must be at least 18 years of age.

This mobile pantry is part of Vantage Day of Caring, and is sponsored by Danfoss.