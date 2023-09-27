Cook to host special event at TFC

VW independent staff/submitted information

The idea to host an event designed to bring awareness to domestic violence was born when SL Cook wrote and published her book, “Bruised & Battered…Stories of Triumph, Volume 1: Beauty & The Beatings” in June of 2021.

The book chronicles her story of domestic violence and the twists and turns her life took as a result along the way. In an attempt to reach as many people as possible with her story and crusade to bring awareness, she decided to go on a book tour. This tour took her up and down the Atlantic coast of Florida, and brought her back home to Van Wert, where she set held book signings in local coffee shops and gave presentations on her story.

While the tour didn’t give her the reach she was seeking, Cook vowed to do something each October (the month designated as the month to bring awareness to domestic violence) to continue her part in raising awareness. In 2022, the idea to hold a brunch that focused on the celebration of surviving something so many others don’t get the chance to do.

SL Cook

It was in this moment “Celebrating Survival” was born. The event was held in Palm Beach County, Florida (Cook’s now home) and featured a catered brunch, guest speakers, gifts for all who attended, a silent auction and donation drive with proceeds being donated to the YWCA of Palm Beach County, and an afternoon that begat what have become her core values; empower, inspire, educate. As her family and friends back home in Ohio celebrated alongside her on social media and via text and shared photos, they suggested she bring this event to Ohio.

This year, Celebrating Survival will not only be held in Palm Beach County, Florida, but also in Ohio at the Trinity Friends Church Family Life Center at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 7. Cook has been overwhelmed with the positive response from local businesses wanting to get involved with this event.

“It feels good to know that so many people are on board with my dream of making the purple ribbon as recognizable for domestic violence awareness as the pink ribbon is for its cause,” she said. “I began making calls to find a venue and Angie at Trinity Friends got back with me and said they wanted to give me the Family Life Center to use…I was speechless.”

With the event venue secure, Cook could now begin to focus on the details of this event. Her next call was to Streetlight Catering. With that secured, she could then move on to the decorations, gifts, and other details.

“I get most of my ideas from Pinterest so as I’m browsing various boards, I keep coming across something called a flower bar,” she explained. “It is basically a DIY flower bouquet, and I knew I had to have this feature at this event.”

A call to Jason Dettrow, owner of The Secret Garden in Convoy secured that feature and at no cost to Cook. From there it was on to gifts for attendees and guest speakers. As Cook discussed the event with her mother, she decided to sponsor the gifts.

“My Mom has sold Avon for as long as I’ve been alive,” she said. “She immediately began browsing her Avon books and found several items that will make for an incredible event gift take away. She is always in my front row cheering louder than anyone else.”

According to Cook, the guest speakers all but fell in her lap. She met Katie Hernandez, one of the featured speakers for this event, via her contact at the church.

“Katie embodies the word inspiration,” Cook said. “She and I have spent some time getting to know one another over the past few months and I am beyond excited to give her a platform to share her story of survival.”

April Mohr is the second featured speaker. She also wrote a book chronicling her experience as a survivor of domestic violence. Her book, “I Will Not Be Silent”, tells the story through a nine-year-old’s eyes of physical and mental abuse and a life consumed with fear, anger and denial.

Cook is still seeking donations of goods and services for the silent auction. Proceeds will be donated to local domestic violence programs in Van Wert County. There is also a need for volunteers. If you are interested in either, you can reach Cook at 561.363.1774. For more information on Celebrating Survival visit www.SLCook.org.

Tickets to the October 7 event are presale only and available at www.SLCook.org/upcoming-events.