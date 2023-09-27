Jack J. Brown

Jack J. Brown, 74, of Ohio City, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at his residence in Ohio City.

He was born on November 11, 1948, in Madison, Wisconsin the son of Joseph Ervin Brown and Juanita Mae (Roberts) Brown, who both preceded him in death. He married Carol D. (Duncan) Brown on July 15, 1967. and she preceded him in passing on September 29, 2022.

Jack Brown

Other family survivors include his son, Aaron D. (Dawn) Brown of Ohio City; four grandchildren, Malorie Brown (Eric Spurr), Garrett (Jayla) Brown, Brooke (Corbin) Phillips, and Ben Brown (Chamberlynn Couts); six great- grandchildren, Jace Brown, Kyson Brown, LeeAnna Brown, Emerson Brown, Hudson Phillips and Nolan Phillips; a sister, Judy Rutledge of Findlay: a niece, Vicky (Steve) Bihn; a nephew, Paul (Cheryl) Rutledge; a nephew, Kevin (Bobbi) Dawson and special loved ones, Hope and Keaton Rager.

Jack was a 1967 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and he attended First United Brethren in Christ Church in Van Wert. He was the mayor of Ohio City for the last four years and served on the Ohio City Village council prior to serving as mayor. Jack was active in attending the regional planning commission meetings in Van Wert representing the village and he retired from Federal Mogul-National Seal in Van Wert in 2012.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with Pastor Gerald Baker officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire & EMS, First United Brethren in Christ Church or the Village of Ohio City for the Christmas decorating fund.

The family would like to offer their gratitude to the Community Health Professionals and special loved one Brook Ainsworth.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.