Ohio City mayor passes away

VW independent staff

OHIO CITY — Ohio City Mayor Jack J. Brown passed away Tuesday morning. He was 74.

He was finishing his first term in office and was running unopposed for a second term on the November 7 ballot. Prior to serving as mayor, Brown had been a member of Ohio City Village Council.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Van Wert. Calling hours will be held prior to the service, starting at 9 a.m.

