Prep roundup: volleyball, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — No. 3 Crestview seized sole possession of first place in the NWC with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-15 victory over Bluffton on Tuesday.

Cali Gregory and Adelyn Figley registered double digits kills, with 14 and 12 respectively. Gregory also had a team high 19 assists, while Emily Litchle added 14. Kaci Gregory had 11 digs and was 17-of-19 serving with four aces.

The Lady Knights (13-1, 5-0 NWC) will host Allen East on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE – Emma Bowersock logged 15 kills and Lincolnview topped Spencerville 25-11, 25-12, 25-23 on Tuesday.

Ashlyn Price had 24 assists, while Bowersock and Allie Miller each had 12 digs. Beth Hughes had 10 digs and six aces.

Lincolnview (8-7, 1-2 NWC) will host Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Parkway 3 Van Wert 0

ROCKFORD — Parkway defeated Van Wert 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 on Tuesday.

Van Wert will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Golf

Van Wert 171 Lincolnview 173 Crestview 175

Just four strokes separated Van Wert, Lincolnview and Crestview at Hickory Sticks on Tuesday.

Keaton Foster and Sam Houg each shot a 41 for the Cougars, Griff McCracken finished with a 44 and Carter Wright shot a 45. Crestview’s Mathew Dealey had the low score with a 38, while Logan Schlemmer and Trey Skelton each fired a 45 and Evan Hart a 47. Aiden Hardesty finished with a 43 and Luke Bollenbacher, Nick Evans and Chayse Overholt each carded a 44.

Soccer

Lincolnview 4 Cory-Rawson 0

RAWSON — Austin Bockrath scored three goals and the Lancers topped Cory-Rawson 4-0 on Tuesday. Gavin Evans had the remaining goal, and Bockrath and Evans each had an assist, along with Reece Berryman.

Lincolnview (7-3-2) will travel to Celina on Thursday.

Soccer scores

Ottoville 5 Crestview 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 17 Van Wert 0 (boys)