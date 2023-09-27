Preview: 0-6 Titans at 3-3 VW Cougars

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s a matchup that has becoming very interesting over the last few seasons and that trend could continue Friday night when Van Wert (3-3, 2-3 WBL) hosts Ottawa-Glandorf (0-6, 0-3 WBL) for homecoming at Eggerss Stadium.

Just last season, the Titans trailed by one, 17-16, late in the third quarter before the Cougars pulled away for a 31-16 win. In 2021, Van Wert won 32-27 and in Van Wert’s state championship year of 2020, the Titans handed the Cougars their only loss of the season, 35-34. Ottawa-Glandorf won in overtime, 35-28 in 2019, and Van Wert won 40-34 in overtime in 2018. The Cougars also won 19-17 in 2017.

Brylen Parker has accounted for over 1,900 yards of total offense for Van Wert. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Coach (Ken) Shriner has been around the league for a long time (28 seasons, 197-110) and understands the teams in this league very well, so having that consistency over that period of time makes them competitive no matter what their talent level is during any given year,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Their players are very fundamentally sound and play hard.”

It’s been a difficult season to this point for Ottawa-Glandorf, although the Titans have had a pair of close losses: 21-18 to Eastwood in the season opener and 28-21 to Bath last week, two teams with a combined record of 9-3.

“Our players continue to work hard in practice,” Shriner said. “We are constantly juggling personnel for a number of reasons but the overall team attitude is positive. We have shown flashes in both the running and passing game but are too inconsistent.”

Entering Friday’s game, the Titans are averaging 15 points per game while allowing 36.5 per outing. The rushing attack is averaging 72 yards per game and the passing game 146 per contest. Vinny Brinkman is the team’s leading rusher with 60 carries for 213 yards, while Peyton Kuhlman has completed 75-of-153 yards for 839 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. The top receiver is Grant Schroeder, who has 26 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, the Titans are allowing 208.5 yards rushing per game and 159.5 yards passing.

“OG plays hard and does a good job of knowing their responsibilities offensively and defensively,” Recker said. “They can create problems with what they do offensively, especially when they throw in the RPO game that they execute very well. Defensively they look to have numbers advantages where our strengths are. They do a good job of mixing in blitzes while also playing a sound defense that doesn’t allow big plays.”

Despite recent struggles, Van Wert’s offense is still averaging 397 total yards per game, including 214 yards per game on the ground and 183 yards passing per contest. Brylen Parker continues to lead WBL rushers with 823 yards and 11 touchdowns on 133 carries, while Keldyn Bill has 72 carries for 389 and five touchdowns. Through six games, Parker has completed 86-of-150 passes for 1,100 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, with the latter coming in the last two games. Conner Campbell has 43 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns, while Reese Krugh has 22 catches for 283 yards and five scores. On defense, Van Wert is allowing 398 total yards per game, including 234 yards rushing and 164 yards passing. The Cougars have allowed 15 rushing touchdowns and 10 passing touchdowns. Like Shriner, Recker wants to see more consistency.

“We absolutely are looking for more consistency,” Recker said. “There are too many times when nine or 10 guys will execute their assignment but we need to get 11 guys all doing the correct thing on a given play, offensively and defensively. Our players understand this and are driven to get better, which has been great to see as a coach.”

“There is no give up or complacency in this group, they understand we need to keep improving and it starts in practice,” he added.

Friday’s Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.