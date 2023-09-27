Preview: 5-1 Crestview at 6-0 Bluffton

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Many consider it the game of the week around the area and it’s tough to argue that point.

The Crestview Knights (5-1, 3-0 NWC) will travel to Bluffton to take on the state ranked Pirates (6-0, 3-0 NWC, No. 6 Division VI) in a first place showdown in the NWC. Ironically, another key conference game will take place the same night as Leipsic (6-0, 3-0 NWC) hosts Columbus Grove (4-2, 3-0 NWC).

Through six games, Bluffton has put up some impressive numbers. The Pirates are No. 1 in scoring among NWC teams (46.5 points per game), No. 1 in rushing yards per game (278) and No. 2 in total yards per game (386). Along with that, the Pirates have punted just six times all season. Defensively, Bluffton is top ranked in yards allowed per game (154.5) and rushing yards per game, yielding just 51 yards per outing. The Pirates haven’t allowed a single point since Week No. 2.

Braxton Leeth leads a balanced Crestview rushing attack. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Running back Landen Worchester is the NWC’s leading rusher with 84 carries for 849 yards (10.1 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns, and quarterback Garret Bogart is the conference’s second leading passer, having connected on 27-of-39 passes for 599 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. One of his favorite receivers is Braeden Jordan, who has nine receptions for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Hayden Dearth has 10 receptions for 222 yards and a pair of scores. One thing that’s different – head coach Jeff Richards said the offense is more pro-style, after being an option-based offense for a few years.

“However, the triple-option is in my blood, so there is always a chance that it will surface depending on the opponent,” Richards said. “We always try to structure our offense around the athletes we have available and their strengths, which is why we look a little different this year. As a quarterback Garret Bogart does a great job distributing the ball within our system, and our stable of running backs led by Landen Worcester are consistent in the backfield.”

“Our offensive coordinator Jason Granger does a great job each week of using our athletes efficiently in the game plan, which is a huge part of our success,” he added.

Pandora-Gilboa was the last team to score on Bluffton. Since then, the Pirates have blanked Ayersville, Delphos Jefferson, Spencerville and Ada and have outscored them 209-0.

“Our defense has done a great job so far this season at communicating and playing responsibility-based football,” Richards said. “Our defensive coordinator Jason Diller does an amazing job getting our kids ready each week, and we rotate a number of players frequently which is a big contributing factor to those shutout wins.”

“They are an extremely well coached team in all three phases of the game,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said of the Pirates. “Their offense is led by the leading rusher in the league, their defense plays very hard and they fly to the football. Defensively, we will have to rally to the football and prevent explosive plays and offensively we will have to be sound in our assignments and create explosive plays.”

Crestview has also put up impressive numbers this season. The Knights are No. 1 among NWC teams in total offense (399.5), No. 1 in passing (173.5 yards per game) and fourth in rushing (226.5). In addition, Crestview is third in total yards allowed (243 yards per game) and second against the pass (93.5 yards per game).

Despite missing all of game two expect for one snap, Bryson Penix remains the NWC’s leading passer by a wide margin, with 59 completions in 97 attempts for 1,004 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Beau Eggleston leads all NWC receivers in yardage, with 324 and five touchdowns on 22 receptions. Kellin Putman has 13 receptions for 213 yards and three touchdowns. The Knights also boast the NWC’s fourth and sixth leading rushers in Braxton Leeth (94-560, eight touchdowns) and Jaret Harting (54-426, five touchdowns). After a loss to McComb in week two, Crestview has won four straight and has outscored opponents 171-63.

“What I am most pleased with about our guys during the first six games because of their relentless commitment to improving each week,” Harting said. “They have grown so much since week one, but we have to keep improving to get where we want to go. We have to continue improving on taking care of the ball, creating turnovers and costly penalties. I think these areas will determine who comes out in front down the stretch.”

“Crestview is a big and athletic team,” Richards said. “Their offense is very efficient and they do not make a lot of mistakes. Coach Harting and his staff have done a great job preparing their team each week. We will need to be disciplined in all areas to come out with a victory.”

Bluffton won last year’s game 17-14. Before that, Crestview had won five straight against the Pirates, not counting 2020, when the game was canceled.