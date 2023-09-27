Program to help save on energy costs

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce has announced a benefit program for its members – Community Energy Advisors, a free service that helps businesses and organizations save money on their energy costs.

Through Community Energy Advisors, Chamber members can access a team of energy experts who will conduct a free energy audit of their facility. The audit will identify areas where energy is being wasted and provide recommendations for energy efficiency improvements.

Community Energy Advisors can also help Chamber members negotiate better rates with their energy suppliers and find rebates and incentives for energy efficiency upgrades.

“We are excited to offer this benefit program to our members,” said Van Wert Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Verville. “Energy costs can be a significant expense for businesses and organizations, and Community Energy Advisors can help our members save money on their bottom line.”

Van Wert Chamber of Commerce members Cooper Farms recently enrolled in the program.

“We will be saving 35 percent per month on our current energy costs,” manager Josh Korte said.

“We are proud to partner with the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce to help its members save money on their energy costs,” Community Energy Advisors CEO Rick Davidson said. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and helping them achieve their energy savings goals.”

To learn more about the Community Energy Advisors benefit program call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or email mark@vanwertchamber.com.