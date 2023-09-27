Van Wert PD looking for Casey’s robber

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert Police Department is looking for a man who robbed Casey’s General Store Tuesday night.

Van Wert Police are looking for the man in this surveillance image from Casey’s. Photos provided

According to a press release from Chief Doug Weigle, the man entered the store at 202 E. Ervin Rd. at approximately 9:20 p.m. and stole the cash register, which contained $937.72 in currency. He was in the store for just 17 seconds, then fled southwest and was not found. It’s not known if the man was armed.

He was caught on store surveillance video, and the police department has released still images of him in hopes of learning his identity. An image of a possible getaway vehicle was also captured camera. The man was described as:

roughly six foot in height

wearing a hooded grey zip-up jacket (believed to be Nike) with his hood up

dark colored pants with a white stripe around the knee

wearing brown colored boots

dark face covering with what appears to be a ball cap

white gloves

white undershirt

Anyone with information should call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity, but if your information helps to solve the case, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.