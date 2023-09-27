Van Wert PD looking for Casey’s robber
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
The Van Wert Police Department is looking for a man who robbed Casey’s General Store Tuesday night.
According to a press release from Chief Doug Weigle, the man entered the store at 202 E. Ervin Rd. at approximately 9:20 p.m. and stole the cash register, which contained $937.72 in currency. He was in the store for just 17 seconds, then fled southwest and was not found. It’s not known if the man was armed.
He was caught on store surveillance video, and the police department has released still images of him in hopes of learning his identity. An image of a possible getaway vehicle was also captured camera. The man was described as:
- roughly six foot in height
- wearing a hooded grey zip-up jacket (believed to be Nike) with his hood up
- dark colored pants with a white stripe around the knee
- wearing brown colored boots
- dark face covering with what appears to be a ball cap
- white gloves
- white undershirt
Anyone with information should call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity, but if your information helps to solve the case, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.
