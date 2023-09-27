VWCT holding auditions for next play

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St. will be holding auditions for their next play, “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!” at 7 p.m. October 15-16.

Directed by Jan Miller, this lighthearted farce revolves around David Tuttle, a man who pretends to be Santa Claus to impress his wife. However, his plan backfires when he becomes entangled in a series of isunderstandings and mistaken identities. Hilarity ensues as David tries to untangle the web of confusion and keep his true identity a secret, leading to comedic chaos and surprising revelations.

The cast includes four men and three women:

David Tuttle – a struggling young executive.

Samantha Tuttle – his bride of six months.

Natalie Weldon – their neighbor across the hall.

William Weldon – Natalie’s psychiatrist husband.

Kris Kreigle – a man with a holiday delusion.

Sheila – Kris’s doggedly devoted fiancee.

Policeman – a determined disciple of law and order.

Sorry! Wrong Chimney! Will be be performed on November 30, and December 1, 2,3, 7,8,9, 10. Curtain time will be 8 p.m. and *2 p.m. on Sundays.

Anyone with questions should call the theatre at 419.238.9689.