VW’s homecoming activites postponed

VW independent staff

Due to inclement weather, Van Wert High School’s homecoming parade and powder puff game have been postponed from tonight (Wednesday, September 27) until next Wednesday, October 4.

The parade will still begin at 6:30 p.m. on the new date, followed by the annual powder puff game that pits juniors against seniors at Eggerss Stadium.