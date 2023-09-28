Court hearings held for nine defendants

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Nine defendants appeared before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on various charges this past week.

Sentencings

Kavon Edwards, 27, of Columbus, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of community control and 30 more days jail at a later date for theft, a fifth degree felony. Edwards was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Travis Faulkner, 48, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 87 days jail with credit for 87 days already served for theft a first degree misdemeanor. He was also sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 77 days already served on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Arraignments

James Jewell, 41, of Decatur, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $25,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 9:30 a.m. October 11.

Derick Blake, 34, of Willshire, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of aggravated arson, first degree felonies, and one count of insurance fraud, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 18.

Bond/probation violations

Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, of Venedocia, admitted to violating her bond/intervention in lieu of conviction by using an illegal substance and not completing her treatment program. Judge Burchfield revoked her bond and intervention in lieu and set new bond at $25,000 cash or surety, but ruled she may be released for inpatient treatment. He ordered an amended pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. November 8.

James W. Vibbert, 60, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond/intervention in lieu of conviction by using illegal drugs. Judge Burchfield revoked his intervention in lieu, continued bond, ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 10 a.m. November 18.

Jamie Boyd, 47, of Van Wert, denied violating her probation by failing to complete an inpatient treatment program. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a new hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 6. a.m.

Nicholas Burgoon, 24, of Ohio City, admitted violating his bond/intervention in lieu of conviction by not reporting to probation and failing to complete treatment. His bond and intervention in lieu were revoked and new bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. November 8.

Change of plea

Daniel Dircksen, 37, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information for theft, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days of electronic house arrest, and 30 days in jail at a later date. He was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.