Group hosting Meet the Candidates Night

Submitted information

The Heartland Patriots will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates Night” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Wesley Methodist Church at 551 Center St. in Van Wert.

Candidates running for Van Wert city offices, as well as those running for Lincolnview and Crestview school boards are invited. The Heartland Patriots will also share information about State Issues 1 and 2. Refreshments will be available.