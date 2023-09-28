Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

I’ll have to look back to be absolutely certain, but it appears for the first time in Pigskin Pick’Em history, I’ve managed to go 19-1 in back-to-back weeks. The only incorrect pick last week was Van Wert over St. Marys Memorial. Thanks to those consecutive 19-1 weeks, my overall record is 111-28, or 80 percent. If it wasn’t for the horrible week when I went 11-9, I’d be well over 80 percent.

20 more games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate, including a pair of key games in the Northwest Conference.

Games of the Week

Columbus Grove (4-2) at Leipsic (6-0)

I have not done a good job picking Columbus Grove games this season and I thought about staying away from this one, but that didn’t seem like the right thing to do. On top of that, this is a tough one to pick. It feels like Leipsic should be the favorite here but I can’t shake the feeling that Columbus Grove will leave with a win. I’m going with the Bulldogs.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Defiance (5-1) at Elida (4-2)

Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs. This one has upset written on it but I’m not so sure it’s actually going to happen. Elida’s defense will keep them in most games but I’m not sure if their offense will be able to crank out three or four touchdowns, which will probably be necessary to win it. I’m thinking this will be a good game but I’m going with the road team here.

The pick: Defiance

Lucas (4-2) at Lima Central Catholic (3-3)

Another intriguing matchup. Lucas has become somewhat of a power over the past few seasons and this year’s team is six points away from being undefeated. In my mind this one is a toss-up and I’ve gone back and forth several times. Time to make a decision though and while both teams have played good schedules, I think Lima Central Catholic’s is a bit better, which should prepare them for a matchup like this.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Crestview (5-1) at Bluffton (6-0)

In my book, it’s the game of the week and it should be a good one. Both teams are at or near the top of the NWC in most major statistical categories and beyond that, both teams are obviously playing good football right now. However, I think Bluffton has a slight advantage here. Call it home field advantage. Can Crestview win? Yes, I think the Knights can leave with a ‘W’ but I’m going with the home team in this one.

The pick: Bluffton

Ottawa-Glandorf (0-6) at Van Wert (3-3)

Van Wert needs a bounce back game but I’m not sure this is the ideal one for that, based solely on recent results in this series (see preview story). I believe the Titans are better than 0-6 and the Cougars have struggled a bit as of late. Honestly though, it’s tough to pick against the Cougars in this one, especially on homecoming.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Fairview at Edgerton: Edgerton

Hicksville at Paulding: Paulding

Tinora at Ayersville: Ayersville

Wayne Trace at Antwerp: Antwerp

MAC

Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater: Coldwater

Marion Local at Fort Recovery: Marion Local

New Bremen at St. Henry: New Bremen

Parkway at Minster: Minster

Versailles at Anna: Versailles

NWC

Ada at Delphos Jefferson: Ada

Spencerville at Allen East: Allen East

TCL

Lima Sr. at Toledo Rogers: Lima Sr.

WBL

Celina at Bath: Celina

Kenton at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial