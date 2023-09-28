Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 7
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
I’ll have to look back to be absolutely certain, but it appears for the first time in Pigskin Pick’Em history, I’ve managed to go 19-1 in back-to-back weeks. The only incorrect pick last week was Van Wert over St. Marys Memorial. Thanks to those consecutive 19-1 weeks, my overall record is 111-28, or 80 percent. If it wasn’t for the horrible week when I went 11-9, I’d be well over 80 percent.
20 more games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate, including a pair of key games in the Northwest Conference.
Games of the Week
Columbus Grove (4-2) at Leipsic (6-0)
I have not done a good job picking Columbus Grove games this season and I thought about staying away from this one, but that didn’t seem like the right thing to do. On top of that, this is a tough one to pick. It feels like Leipsic should be the favorite here but I can’t shake the feeling that Columbus Grove will leave with a win. I’m going with the Bulldogs.
The pick: Columbus Grove
Defiance (5-1) at Elida (4-2)
Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs. This one has upset written on it but I’m not so sure it’s actually going to happen. Elida’s defense will keep them in most games but I’m not sure if their offense will be able to crank out three or four touchdowns, which will probably be necessary to win it. I’m thinking this will be a good game but I’m going with the road team here.
The pick: Defiance
Lucas (4-2) at Lima Central Catholic (3-3)
Another intriguing matchup. Lucas has become somewhat of a power over the past few seasons and this year’s team is six points away from being undefeated. In my mind this one is a toss-up and I’ve gone back and forth several times. Time to make a decision though and while both teams have played good schedules, I think Lima Central Catholic’s is a bit better, which should prepare them for a matchup like this.
The pick: Lima Central Catholic
Crestview (5-1) at Bluffton (6-0)
In my book, it’s the game of the week and it should be a good one. Both teams are at or near the top of the NWC in most major statistical categories and beyond that, both teams are obviously playing good football right now. However, I think Bluffton has a slight advantage here. Call it home field advantage. Can Crestview win? Yes, I think the Knights can leave with a ‘W’ but I’m going with the home team in this one.
The pick: Bluffton
Ottawa-Glandorf (0-6) at Van Wert (3-3)
Van Wert needs a bounce back game but I’m not sure this is the ideal one for that, based solely on recent results in this series (see preview story). I believe the Titans are better than 0-6 and the Cougars have struggled a bit as of late. Honestly though, it’s tough to pick against the Cougars in this one, especially on homecoming.
The pick: Van Wert
Best of the Rest
GMC
Fairview at Edgerton: Edgerton
Hicksville at Paulding: Paulding
Tinora at Ayersville: Ayersville
Wayne Trace at Antwerp: Antwerp
MAC
Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater: Coldwater
Marion Local at Fort Recovery: Marion Local
New Bremen at St. Henry: New Bremen
Parkway at Minster: Minster
Versailles at Anna: Versailles
NWC
Ada at Delphos Jefferson: Ada
Spencerville at Allen East: Allen East
TCL
Lima Sr. at Toledo Rogers: Lima Sr.
WBL
Celina at Bath: Celina
Kenton at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta
Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial
