Rogeta L. “Geta” Fruchey, age 64, of Ada, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Vancrest of Ada.

Geta was born on May 10, 1959, in Van Wert, to Roger and Wilva (Stuckey) Bair, who both preceded her in death. Geta married Joe Fruchey on July 23, 2015, and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2022.

She is survived by her four daughters, Jamie (Mark) Fleming, Jen (Aaron) Davis, Cassi Leiber and Angie (Steve) Palte all of Ada; eight grandchildren and six great -grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd Bair, and two sisters, Gena (Denny) Pancake and Gana George.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Rogula Bair and Goni Robeson.

Geta was a member of the Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Bluffton.

It was her wish to be cremated. There will be no services.

