School board hears information on a variety of topics

Superintendent Mark Bagley talks about school report cards, while Treasurer Troy Bowersock jots down notes. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest school report cards were a considerable topic of discussion during Wednesday’s Van Wert City Schools Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Mark Bagley and Director of Curriculum Chris Covey recapped the Ohio Department of Education’s report cards, which came out earlier this month. As a whole, the school district earned a 3.5 out of five stars. Five different categories were scored – achievement: 3.0 stars; progress 3.0 stars; gap closing, 3.0 stars; graduation: 5.0 stars, and early literacy, 2.0 stars. The star system replaced the previous A-F scale used by the state.

Bagley called the report cards a snapshot of what the district does and how it’s doing and Covey noted he’s still analyzing the data. Covey also praised teachers throughout the district for their efforts and said the staff and administration are working together to address areas of concern. Both said they believe the star system is here to stay, with perhaps a few tweaks along the way.

The board also heard from Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Brent Stevens, who touted Vision Industrial Park and the 1,550 acre Mega Site adjacent to U.S. 30 and said he’s received a lot calls for requests for information, or RFIs.

“People are asking about Van Wert,” Stevens stated. “I would say 90-95 percent of the companies I have talked to in the last several months have been EV (electric vehicle) related or renewable energy related. That doesn’t mean we’re talking about new windmill farms or solar farms, we’re talking about manufacturers.”

He also said potential businesses are interested in the high school robotics program, and he talked about possibly bringing a “Switch” vehicle to the county.

“There’s only about 250 schools across the whole United States that are currently members of this particular curriculum,” Stevens explained. “It’s a kit curriculum and it trains the teacher, it brings the whole kit into the school system and they build this from scratch – motors, EV batteries, lithium batteries, coding and welding – it’s a really cool curriculum so I’ve asked the superintendents if it would be okay because I would like to try to find the funding for one program for the entire county.”

Stevens said the cost is $75,000 but he’s not asking the schools for money.

Another topic that was brought up was recent real estate reappraisals. Treasurer Troy Bowersock said the reappraisals are a state requirement and are done every six years, with an interim update every three years.

Brent Stevens

“This year we’ve learned appraisals are quite high and that’s not just Van Wert County, that’s across the state in counties that are being reappraised,” he said. “Across the state they’re seeking reappraisals from anywhere between 25-45 percent and Van Wert County is right in the middle is what I’m being told by the Auditor’s Office. Most likely there will be an increase in taxes.”

Bowersock gave an update on Eggerss Stadium funding and noted that $3.7 million has been spent on improvements, with more to come. District voters approved $5 million for work at the downtown stadium.

The board accepted several resignations, including Mason Krugh, custodian-maintenance; Brent Hamrick, custodian-maintenance; Kevin Decker, boys and girls bowling coach, and Greg Steinecker, head softball coach.

Board members voted to hire James McElroy, boys assistant soccer coach; Seth Blackmore, boys and girls bowling coach; Eli Alvarez, boys tennis; Charlie Witten, baseball; Nate Hoverman, boys and girls track; Sean Kennedy, softball; Brandon Miller, varsity boys basketball assistant; Damian Helm, junior varsity boys basketball; Tom Baer, eighth grade boys basketball; Nate Hoverman, seventh grade boys basketball; Harry Florence, varsity girls basketball assistant; Kelsey Wertz, junior varsity girls basketball; Sierra Shaffer, eighth grade girls basketball; Abby Jackson, seventh grade girls basketball; Nick Pauff, Brad Allmandinger and Torrin Contreras, high school assistant wrestling coaches; Austin McIntosh, high school varsity wrestling volunteer; Chris Heath and Jacob Durden, middle school wrestling; Isaiah Bretz, middle school wrestling volunteer; Bethany Fast, boys/girls swim assistant; Keith Rydell, volunteer swim; Molly Baltzell, middle school winter cheer, and Jim Davis and Brock Blackmore, assistant bowling.

In other business, the board approved:

A two percent increase in health insurance premiums and a one percent increase in dental insurance premiums, effective January 1, 2024.

The purchase of an 84-passenger transit bus from Cardinal Bus Sales for $132,685.

The transfer of Eggerss Stadium donations ($7,550) from the athletic department capital projects fund to the Eggerss Stadium renovation fund.

The transfer of Eggerss Stadium remaining funds ($24,933.07) from the building fund to the Eggerss Stadium renovation fund.

The board also accepted a long list of donations from local businesses and individuals.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.