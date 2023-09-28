Severed gas line…

The Van Wert Fire Department responded to a severed gas line at 707 Fox Road shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. A small excavator had struck an unmarked gas line in the area they were digging. Firefighters located the gas line shut off valve and turned it off. The contractors said the area to be excavated had been marked and cleared by the utilities locating service before work began. Van Wert Police were on the scene for a short period of time. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer