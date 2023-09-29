Big grant to improve SNAP process

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder has announced the agency will use an $850,000 Process and Technology Improvement Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve the recertification process for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“This grant will allow us to utilize text messaging to better prepare SNAP recipients throughout their renewal process,” Damschroder said. “Much like visiting the doctor, recipients can choose to receive text messages that will better set expectations and prepare them for renewal interview, including by filling out necessary forms and updates in advance.”

Individuals receiving SNAP must reapply annually. The new process, which is voluntary, will prompt those renewing their SNAP benefits to fill out recertification forms, and submit verification documents before their interviews. By completing this information in advance, both the recipient and the caseworker will be better prepared for the renewal interview prompting individuals to complete necessary forms and updates to information in advance.

“USDA’s nutrition assistance programs – including SNAP – have a crucial role in addressing both food insecurity and nutrition insecurity,” said Midwest Regional Administrator, Dr. Vista Suarez Fletcher.

“Through initiatives like this grant, FNS hopes to improve the customer experience of nutrition security programs by putting the needs of applicants and participants at the center of anything that is created.”

The improvements being made possible through this grant come on the heels of ODJFS launching a new electronic signature process that will save Ohioans time when applying for certain benefits such as SNAP.

“The use of texting to pre-register for SNAP renewals is just one example of our ongoing efforts to increase efficiency and improve the customer experience for those we serve,” Damschroder said.