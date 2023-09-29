Cougars score late to top O-G 28-21

Just chalk it up as another Van Wert/Ottawa-Glandorf classic.

The Cougars took their first lead with 1:18 left in the game, then held on for a 28-21 homecoming win over the Titans Friday night at Eggerss Stadium. The victory snapped a two game losing streak and improved Van Wert’s record to 4-3 (3-3 WBL), while Ottawa-Glandorf fell to 0-7 (0-6 WBL).

“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “After losing three out of four, it’s been a while since we’ve done that – and for them to get a hard fought victory was really good.”

The Titans enjoyed a 21-14 advantage when quarterback Peyton Kuhlman swept around right end and scored on a 16-yard keeper with 6:39 left in the third quarter. However, the Cougars answered with a 12-play, 77-yard drive that was capped off with a 12-yard touchdown run by Keldyn Bill and a PAT by Griff McCracken that tied the game 21-21. The drive included a two yard run by Brylen Parker on fourth and one, and an 18-yard completion from Parker to Conner Campbell.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s next drive ended on downs when Gage Stemen broke up a pass on fourth down, then the Titans went three and out on their next two drives. Van Wert took over with 4:36 left in the game and used a methodical 10-play drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Parker, his third rushing touchdown of the game, with 1:18 remaining in the game.

Ottawa-Glandorf drove to the Van Wert 20 in the waning seconds but Stemen ended the game with a pass breakup, then by tackling Kuhlman a yard short of a first down on fourth and 10.

“For the most part we tried to simplify things for the guys and made sure they weren’t in a bad position defensively where they couldn’t execute their job,” Recker said. “Defense is Gage’s thing and he’s so aggressive defensively and he’s starting to figure out the coverage part of it and he’s doing a nice job. His strength is coming downhill…he does a nice job there and that last stop on the quarterback wasn’t surprising because he tackles so well.”

The Titans led 7-0 after the first quarter, with the lone score coming on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kuhlman to Grant Schroeder with 1:06 remaining in the period. The touchdown came after Parker lost a fumble on a 17-yard sack. Parker tied the game 7-7 with an eight yard touchdown run with 7:13 left until halftime, then both teams found the end zone once more before the break.

On the ensuing drive, Kuhlman connected with Schroeder for a 37-yard gain, then four players later Alec Shroeder bulled in from one yard out for a 14-7 lead. On the next drive, Parker and Campbell hooked up on passes of 30 and 44 yards and Parker tied the game with a five-yard run with 2:27 left until halftime.

Parker finished with 32 carries for 132 yards and three touchdowns and 15-of-26 passes for 202 yards. Campbell had nine receptions for 165 yards, as the Cougars rolled up 365 yards of total offense.

“They were trying to match up to him man-to-man and they put their best player on him but Conner is going to be a matchup problem for anybody that we’re playing,” Recker said of Campbell. “He did a great job running his routes and Brylen was able to get the ball to him.”

Kuhlman had 11 carries for 109 yards and finished 8-of-26 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown. Grant Schroeder caught two passes for 77 yards and a score.

Van Wert will play at Shawnee on Friday.

“We have to show up every week,” Recker said. “There’s not going to be one that we’re going to be able to walk in and win. I think our guys realize that and this was probably a good game for that, so I would see us ready to go at Shawnee.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

OG (1:06) – Peyton Kuhlman 40-yard pass to Grant Schroeder (Tyler Hohenbrink kick)

Second quarter

VW (7:13) – Brylen Parker 8-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

OG (3:53) – Alec Schroeder 1-yard run (Tyler Hohenbrink kick)

VW (2:27) – Brylen Parker 5-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

Third quarter

OG (6:39) – Peyton Kuhlman 16-yard run (Tyler Hohenbrink kick)

VW (2:20) – Keldyn Bill 12-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

VW (1:18) – Brylen Parker 1-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)