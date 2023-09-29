Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 29.

GMC

Antwerp 30 Wayne Trace 27

Fairview 44 Edgerton 35

Paulding 48 Hicksville 21

Tinora 14 Ayersville 8

MAC

Coldwater 41 Delphos St. John’s 7

Marion Local 49 Fort Recovery 0

Minster 34 Parkway 8

St. Henry 13 New Bremen 10

Versailles 41 Anna 14

NWC

Ada 28 Delphos Jefferson 0

Allen East 49 Spencerville 7

Bluffton 21 Crestview 0

Columbus Grove 28 Leipsic 14

TCL

Lima Sr. 58 Toledo Rogers 6

WBL

Celina 52 Bath 36

Elida 19 Defiance 18

St. Marys Memorial 49 Shawnee 12

Van Wert 28 Ottawa-Glandorf 21

Wapakoneta 35 Kenton 0

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 34 Lucas 27