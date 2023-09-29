Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 29.
GMC
Antwerp 30 Wayne Trace 27
Fairview 44 Edgerton 35
Paulding 48 Hicksville 21
Tinora 14 Ayersville 8
MAC
Coldwater 41 Delphos St. John’s 7
Marion Local 49 Fort Recovery 0
Minster 34 Parkway 8
St. Henry 13 New Bremen 10
Versailles 41 Anna 14
NWC
Ada 28 Delphos Jefferson 0
Allen East 49 Spencerville 7
Bluffton 21 Crestview 0
Columbus Grove 28 Leipsic 14
TCL
Lima Sr. 58 Toledo Rogers 6
WBL
Celina 52 Bath 36
Elida 19 Defiance 18
St. Marys Memorial 49 Shawnee 12
Van Wert 28 Ottawa-Glandorf 21
Wapakoneta 35 Kenton 0
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 34 Lucas 27
POSTED: 09/29/23 at 9:27 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports