John H. Ladd

John H. Ladd, 86, of Grover Hill, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana.

John was born on January 21, 1937, in Delphos to Harry and Esther (Ziegler) Ladd, Sr., who both preceded him in death. He married Sylvia Stahlman, August 25, 1962, who survives in Grover Hill.

John Ladd

Other survivors include two children, Mark (Samantha) Ladd of Bellbrook and Beth (Dan) Bauer of Convoy; nine grandchildren, Justin (Kaitlyn) Davis, Janelle (Luke) Eschenbach, Nick (Lindsey) Bauer, Emily (John) Rollins, Dennis Mercer, Steven (Brittany) Mercer, Brian Smith, Josh (Anne Young) Davis and Jacob (Marcy) Davis; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way, Jameson, Teagan, Eleanor, Easton, Wrenley (November 2023), Victoria, Aidan, Colton, Peyton and Brooklynn; two siblings, Jim (Imogene) Ladd and Jerry (Jan) Ladd, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two siblings: Harry Ladd, Jr. and Juanita Carder.

John graduated from Continental High School, Defiance College, the University of St. Francis and had additional college training at Bowling Green State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Wayne Trace Local School District after spending 30 years teaching and becoming administrator in several schools in the area. He was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill and also a life member of the NRA and American Legion. He was an avid wildlife supporter. During his retirement, he planted and cared for several thousand trees. John always had a story to share. He lived and loved life to the fullest with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye, never knowing a stranger.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.

Preferred memorials: LifeWise Academy Wayne Trace or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.