No. 6 Bluffton blanks the Knights 21-0

VW independent sports

BLUFFTON — Make it an incredible five straight shutouts for state-ranked Bluffton (No. 6, Division VI).

The Pirates (7-0, 4-0 NWC) intercepted a pair of Bryson Penix passes and held Crestview’s high-powered offense to just 207 total yards in a 21-0 victory over the Knights. The loss knocked the Crestview out of a first place tie in the NWC.

Bluffton hasn’t allowed a single point since a 28-21 win over Pandora-Gilboa in Week No. 2, and the Pirates have outscored opponents by a combined margin of 300-28.

The game was scoreless until the 1:18 mark of the second period, when Bluffton quarterback Garret Bogart threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Braeden Jordan, followed by the first of three Kyle Basil extra points.

Leading 7-0, Borgart tossed his second scoring pass of the night, a 15-yarder to Griffin Stackhouse with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter. Bogart finished the game 5-of-7 for 88 yards and two scores. Landen Worchester wrapped up the scoring with a one yard run with 3:52 left in the game. Worchester logged 34 carries for 194 yards, and the Pirates finished with 318 total yards in the game.

Penix was 17-of-31 for 167 yards, with Hunter Jones snagging nine passes for 104 yards. Penix had 35 rushing yards on nine carries, while Braxton Leeth had 12 carries for 34 yards.

Crestview (5-2, 3-1 NWC) will play at Columbus Grove next Friday.