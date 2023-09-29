ODOT lists VW County road projects
Submitted information
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County the week of October 2. All outlined work is weather permitting.
- U.S. 33 between the Indiana state line and the Mercer County line will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.
- U.S. 224 between Dog Creek Road and State Route 637 may have traffic impacts for ditch cleaning.
- Ohio 81 between the Indiana state line and Alspach Road will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.
- Ohio 49 between the Mercer County line and the village of Wren will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.
