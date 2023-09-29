The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Sep. 29, 2023

ODOT lists VW County road projects

Submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County the week of October 2. All outlined work is weather permitting.

  • U.S. 33 between the Indiana state line and the Mercer County line will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.
  • U.S. 224 between Dog Creek Road and State Route 637 may have traffic impacts for ditch cleaning.
  • Ohio 81 between the Indiana state line and Alspach Road will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.
  • Ohio 49 between the Mercer County line and the village of Wren will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.

09/29/23