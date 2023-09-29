Recap: golf, tennis, soccer, volleyball

VW independent sports

Division II sectional golf

At Moose Landing, Van Wert just missed qualifying for district as a team by finishing fourth by two strokes. Keaton Foster advanced as an individual with a 74. He was followed by Griff McCracken (79), Sam Houg (82) and Zach Stoller (91).

Division III sectional golf

Golf season came to an end for Crestview and Lincolnview at the Division III sectionals on Thursday.

Crestview competed at Pike Run in Ottawa and finished 10th overall with a team score of 366. Mathew Dealey finished with a 76 and missed a possible district qualifying spot by just one stroke. Logan Schlemmer shot an 87, followed by Brady Petrie (97) and Ayden Hyitt (106). Ottoville edged Miller City by a single stroke, 312-313, while Wayne Trace finished third with a 323. All three qualified for next week’s district match.

At Colonial Golfers Club, Lincolnview finished ninth (371). Luke Bollenbacher led the Lancers with an 89, followed by Aiden Hardesty and Jared Jessee (93 each), and Chayse Overholt (96). Minster won the sectional title with a team score of 308 and qualified for districts, as did runner-up Delphos St. John’s (322) and St. Henry (336).

Delphos Jefferson’s Isaac Gallmeier qualified as an individual with a score of 76.

Tennis

WBL chamionships

LIMA — Mandy Burenga advanced to the semi-finals at first singles and Sophie Gearhart will compete in the back-draw bracket at second singles at the Western Buckeye League championships.

Both will compete again on Saturday.

Soccer

Celina 6 Lincolnview 0

CELINA — Celina handed Lincolnview a 6-0 loss on Thursday.

Lincolnview (7-4-2) will travel to Bluffton for a key NWC game on Monday.

Shawnee 13 Van Wert 0 (girls)

Shawnee defeated Van Wert 13-0 in girls WBL soccer action at Van Wert High School on Thursday.

Van Wert will host Ada at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Spencerville 1 Crestview 0

SPENCERVILLE — The Bearcats scored a goal in the first half and it proved to be enough in a 1-0 win over Crestview on Thursday.

Crestview (1-9, 0-3 NWC) will travel to Coldwater on Saturday.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Allen East 0

CONVOY — Before yet another full house at Ray Etzler Gymnasium, the Lady Knights defeated Allen East in a big conference match up in straight sets 25-21, 25-10, 25-10. Crestview is now 14-1 overall and now 6-0 in the NWC.

Adelyn Figley and Myia Etzler had 14 and 11 kills, and Cali Gregory and Emily Lichtle had 23 and 10 assists. Ellie Kline finished with 10 digs and Kaci Gregory was 14-of-15 serving with three aces.

Crestview will be back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday morning as they open up vs. Bishop Luers of Indiana in the Leland Smith Insurance Lady Knight Invite. They will be competing in three matches throughout the day.

Lincolnview 3 Columbus Grove 0

Lincolnview swept by Columbus Grove 25-16, 25-9, 25-23 on Thursday.

Allie Miller finished with 16 digs and Ashlyn Price and Grace Brickner had 11 and 10. Price had 34 assists and Emma Bowersock had 12 kills and five aces.

Lincolnview (9-7, 2-2 NWC) will host Hicksville on Saturday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 0

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 on Thursday.

Van Wert will play at Bryan on Saturday.