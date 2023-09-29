Trick-or-treaters to enjoy big day

VW independent staff/submitted information

Local youngsters will be pleased to learn there will be no shortage of opportunities to load up on Halloween candy in the downtown Van Wert area and beyond on Saturday, October 28. Here is a list of events and times taking place that day.

First United Methodist Church’s trunk or treat event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The street closure will be Central Ave., from Washington St. to Jefferson St.

Historic Main Street Van Wert’s downtown trick or treat will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Black Mark Mafia’s trunk or treat event, in conjunction with Katrina’s Graveyard will be held from 5-10 p.m. The street closure will be Race St., between Main St., and Central Ave.

The City of Van Wert’s trick or treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Residents who want to participate should leave their porch lights on.