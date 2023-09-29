Vantage Bd. holding three meetings

VW independent staff

The week of October 2 will be a busy one for the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

The board will hold two special meetings, 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, and 6 p.m. Thursday, October 5. The board will then hold its regular monthly meeting at 8 p.m. All three meetings will take place in the district conference room.

The special meetings will be done in executive session to interview treasurer candidates, then discussion will occur during the regular 8 p.m. meeting. Four applicants will be interviewed by the board.

“We will choose either to go to a second interview with two or begin contact negotiations with one,” Board President Pat Baumle said via email. “There will not be a vote on Thursday.”

The person ultimately chosen will replace current Treasurer Laura Peters, who’s leaving at the end of the year for the same job with the Delphos City Schools.