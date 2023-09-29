VW Rotary to host OSU viewing party

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club is cordially inviting the public to enjoy an Ohio State University football viewing party, dinner, tailgate games and auction on Saturday, November 11, at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The fun will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, then live and silent auctions to follow. The Ohio St. vs. Michigan St. football game will be televised on multiple large screens. This year’s event will raise funds to help the Agricultural Society build a sign and LED display at the main entrance to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. Click here to buy tickets.

Since 1988, Van Wert Rotary Club has hosted an annual auction to raise funds supporting countless community projects. With the community’s help, Rotary has raised over $130,000 toward infrastructure improvement at several city parks, YMCA Camp Clay, Van Wert Reservoirs, Wassenberg Art Center, Salvation Army building, county schools, and many more

Anyone with questions about the Van Wert Rotary Club or the auction should contact Mark Verville at 419.238.4390) or Aaron Anspach 419.238.6214, check the Rotary Club’s Facebook page, or email VanWertRotary1@gmail.com.