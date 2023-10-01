James Hipsley

James Hipsley, 89, currently of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 28, 2023.

He was a 1952 graduate of Van Wert High School and a 1968 graduate of Tri-State College, of Angola, Indiana, with a degree in mechanical engineering.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Hipsley and his parents.

He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Pat (Griffis); two daughters, Deborah Erickson and Cheryl Stoops; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Angola, with visitation from 1-2 p.m. and a communion service starting at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Calvary Lutheran Church, Angola.

Arrangements were entrusted to the H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.