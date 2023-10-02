Monday Mailbag: Celina, NWC, playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Celina, a conference merger, contracts with the NWC, artificial turf requirements and the current football playoff format.

Q: I’m a Celina fan and I can’t help laugh when I think about your prediction that the Bulldogs would finish fifth in the WBL this season – what do you think of the Bulldogs now? Name withheld upon request

A: I think head coach Brennan Bader and his staff have done an excellent job with this team and I think the players have done a great job buying into his program.

In my prediction, I noted that defense would likely be the calling card for Celina this year and that’s been true so far. I also said if the offense comes around, this would be a dangerous team. Well, the offense has come around and Celina is indeed a dangerous team and more.

The remaining three games will be challenging. I can honestly say Ottawa-Glandorf is much better than their 0-7 record would indicate, then there’s Defiance in Week No. 9, followed by the regular season finale at Wapakoneta. I’m not going to lie – I wouldn’t mind seeing it all come down to Week No. 10.

Q: Do you know if there was any serious discussion about merging the WBL and NWC into a 20-team conference with big and small schools? Name withheld upon request

A: To my knowledge, there was nothing like that discussed. I do know there was some very early dialogue between the NWC and Bath, but Bath quickly decided it wasn’t right for them.

Even if there was talk of such a merger, the NWC still would have had to find three teams to get to 10 to make it work. Even then, it still would have been like having two separate 10-team leagues.

Q: It’s my understanding that Fort Loramie’s contract with the NWC is for two years and Lima Central Catholic’s is for four years. Does that mean the conference will have to go through this process all over again in two or four years? Name withheld upon request

A: Not necessarily. Fort Loramie’s contract locks them in for football only for two years. If something better comes along for either Fort Loramie or the NWC, the two sides will simply finish out or play out the contract before any move is made. The deal could also be renewed in two years. The same can be said for Lima Central Catholic for all sports for four years. It’s really just protection for the conference and the two teams. No one will be left holding the bag if something comes up.

Q: Settle a football playoff bet for me. I say in the football playoffs, the host site has to have artificial turf. My friend says that’s not true, there’s no turf requirement. Who’s right? Name withheld upon request

A: For the most part, your friend is correct. During the first two rounds of the playoffs, the higher seed is the host and there’s no requirement for artificial turf. Van Wert hosted first round playoff games in 2018, 2020, 2021 and last year, pre-turf.

However, starting with the regional semifinals, virtually all playoff games are played at neutral sites with turf fields.

Q: I’m looking at some of the computer points standings at joeeitel.com and with the 16-team per region playoff format, all I see are first and second round blowouts. What are the chances the OHSAA goes back to eight teams per region in the future? There were still some blowouts then but it didn’t seem as bad. Name withheld upon request

A: The odds of that happening are worse than me winning tonight’s Powerball jackpot – practically zero chance of it happening.

When the OHSAA made the move to 16 teams starting with the 2021 season, for all intents and purposes it became permanent. It’s almost impossible to go back after making a move like that.

Supporters of the expanded format like to point out that upsets do happen and they point to Region 14, where No. 16 Edison beat No. 1 seed Bellevue in the opening round in 2021. Yes, that happened, 23-22, but what happened the next round? Edison was blown out.

Personally, I’m not a fan of 16 teams per region. I wasn’t really a fan of 12 teams per region, which was supposed to happen before the OHSAA made an 11th hour decision to change it. I do understand it gives more teams the opportunity to experience the postseason and I can appreciate that, but 16 teams feels like eight too many per region.

Fans who have been around awhile remember when just the top team per region got in. That eventually became two teams, then four, then eight. A lot of deserving teams were left out in those early days. In fact, it was pretty brutual. If anyone has thoughts on some of those teams from the 1970s and 1980s that were left out, let me know.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.