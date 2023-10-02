Sandra Ellen (Makuh) Talboom

Sandra Ellen (Makuh) Talboom, 84, of Delphos, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 29, at the Meadows of Delphos.

Sandy was born on January 30, 1939, in Van Wert, to Mac and Mary Ellen (Walters) Makuh, who both preceded her in death. She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1957 and Bowling Green State University. On October 17, 1968, she was united in matrimony to C. Edward Talboom.

Sandra Talboom

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Shane Edward Talboom (Jolene), and two grandchildren, Paige and Jacob. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Eikenbary of Centennial, Colorado; a niece, Melissa (Eikenbary) Bissitt; a nephew, Eric Eikenbary, both of Centennial, and a special friend, Turtle Eickholt.

Sandy taught for many years, first in Florida for two years and then Jefferson Elementary in Van Wert. She took a sabbatical when Shane was born. She returned to teaching fourth grade at Franklin Elementary for 35 years.

Sandy and Ed loved to travel. They enjoyed many cruises and bus trips. They always came home with new friends and a lengthened Christmas card list.

Services were held on Monday, October 2, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Community Christmas Project, C/O St. Peters Lutheran Church.

Online memorials may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.