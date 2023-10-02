Students attend Build Your Future event

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Fairgrounds was the site of the recent Build Your Future 2023 event. It gave more than 400 freshman and sophomore students to hands-on construction trades experience.

Those students came from Van Wert, the Van Wert School at the Goedde, Lincolnview, Crestview, , Wayne Trace and Parkway. They were able to experience HVAC, electricity, welding, heavy equipment operations, construction, carpentry, masonry and more. Employer representatives and Vantage Center staff members and students were on hand to guide those in attendance.

Area studnets received hands-on experience at the recent Build Your Future event. Photos submitted

“It is so amazing to see the spark happen, when a kid tries something new and loves it,” said Sara Zura, President of Alexander & Bebout, Inc. “This event gives kids an opportunity to do construction hands on, some for the first time in their lives.”

Special thanks was given to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds and Ohio State – Van Wert County Extension Office for the use of space, along with Alexander & Bebout, Ayers Mechanical Group, Millwork Brands, ATR Contractors, Overholt-Moorman Electric, Metzger’s Masonry, Ohio Means Jobs (Van Wert County), Vantage Career Center staff and students, Van Wert Works and the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation for leading, collaborating and supporting the event.