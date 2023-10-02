Van Wert Rotary Club welcomes 2023-24 Jr. Rotarians

These Vantage Career Center students are among the Van Wert County students chosen as Jr. Rotarians. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club recently held a kickoff banquet to welcome the 2023-2024 Junior Rotarian Class. The Junior Rotarian Program recognizes select students at Crestview Local Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools, Van Wert City Schools and Vantage Career Center.

“The program was created many years ago and allows local school administrators to select students that have excelled in their groups and exhibit leadership abilities, ” said Van Wert Rotary President Mark Verville.

The students selected have the option to apply for a Van Wert Rotary Foundation Scholarship which is awarded to 5 students from the four county schools.

“Students will attend our weekly meetings in groups of nine beginning in October and we will rotate in different students every month until the end of April 2024,” Verville said.

The selected students from Van Wert City Schools are Keaton Sudduth, Debbie Jones, Ellie Mooney, Olivia Treece, Macy Johnson, Hope Keuneke, Sarah Verville, Kelta Cowan, Lyndsey Heath, John Kramer, Kelby Blythe, Aaron Dowdy, Cayden Laukhuf, Citlali Agular, Sydney Dowler, Emma Spoor, Jacob Kitson, Gwyneth McComas, and Ashlyn Stoller.

The selected students from Vantage Career Center are Cienna Flores, Jenna Corzine, Emily Dealey, Maddi Waltmire, Maddie Osborne, Kaitlyn Sully, Troy Frazier, Jaycee Kennedy, Lillia Kruch, Madison Pugh, Gavin Grubb, Ryan Renner, Jordyn Biberstine, and Cassandra Martz.

The selected students from Lincolnview Local Schools are Addyson Stevens, Amy Chavez, Clayton Priest, Kaden Hohman, Carter Hohman, Lilly Mount, Ethan Skaggs, Nick Evans, Sydney Fackler, Lehia Young, Tyler Spray, Taylor Post, Derek Sellers, and Lucas Bollenbacher.

The selected students from Crestview Local Schools are Kellin Putman, Melissa Joseph, Preston Kriescher, Josie Williamson, Levi Grace, Emily Karcher, Dru Gray, Hunter Jones, Adessa Alvarez, Brady Petrie, Logan Foudy, Garrett Yinger, Jaret Harting, and Cali Gregory.

Established in 1905, Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization. The theme for the 2023-2024 Rotary year is “Create Hope in the World.”

To learn more about Rotary International click here.

The Van Wert Rotary Club meets every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at Willow Bend Country Club. For more information regarding the Van Wert Rotary Club, contact Linda Stutz at lindavote41@gmail.com or 419-605-2925, or like and follow the club’s Facebook page.