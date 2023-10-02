Yost announces school safety grants

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced $4 million in grant funding available to local school districts to buy technology that links them directly to law enforcement in an effort to improve crisis response and crime prevention.

“When a crisis is unfolding, school administrators need tools that can quickly inform law enforcement of potential threats,” Yost said. “This grant will equip our school buildings with tools that reduce response times when minutes matter the most.”

The grant program, which has been continued after a pilot effort last year, helps school districts purchase crisis-response technology that alerts law enforcement of potential safety breeches on school property.

Examples could include but are not limited to:

Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement.

Silent panic alarms.

Gunshot-detection technology.

License plate reader alerts for vehicles belonging to registered sex offenders.

Alert systems warning of wanted dangerous individuals.

Districts can apply for a maximum of $30,000 in grant money for use on one or multiple buildings; schools that applied for the pilot program are encouraged to reapply.

Grant applications will be accepted through November 30, via the Ohio Grants Portal. Submission date will be a factor in the evaluation of grant applications. Grant award recipients will be notified in January 2024, with grant payment projected for early 2024.