Improv coming to Van Wert

If you’ve ever caught yourself saying, “There is nothing to do here,” you might not be looking in the right places. Adventures to urban cities often have us looking at show schedules to see what new title can complete our experience. In Chicago, those seeking improv comedy would check into Second City for a performance that is complete in its unexpected storyline and humor. There is no environment in entertainment with as much audience participation as improv. It truly only happens once!

Van Wert Live felt compelled to bring improv theater to Van Wert. Our audience deserves the same type of entertainment that those traveling to larger cities enjoy. Being in a small town doesn’t mean we can’t have BIG entertainment!

Enter stage left, Broadway’s Next Hit Musical performing on the Niswonger stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 16. This New York based comedy troupe has been traveling the country leaving laughter in it’s wake. Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different. It’s all improvised and it’s all funny.

Get ready to laugh at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on October 16. Photos submitted

The New York Times calls Broadway’s Next Hit Musical “Hilarious!” Time Out NY says “At last! A musical of, for, and by the people.”

The hilarious Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is the only unscripted theatrical awards show. Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor, and laughter. The audience votes for its favorite song and watches as the cast turns it into a full-blown improvised musical – complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, and plot twists galore. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has been performed at The Triad, Tribeca Film Festival, and at The New York Musical Theater Festival, among many others.

Under the direction of improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, TheaterWeek hailed the show as “brilliant” and The New York Post called Broadway’s Next Hit Musical “remarkable.”

We promise you will not want to miss this show. For as low as $19, you will receive at least 75 minutes of comedic therapy. In an ideal world, Health savings accounts could be used for entertainment. But until that day, a small investment in laughter will pay! Visit vanwertlive.com to get your tickets to LIVE today.