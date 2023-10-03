Elks hosting spaghetti dinner for vets

VW independent staff

As a way to thank veterans for all they do and have done for defending our freedom, Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will host a free spaghetti supper for all veterans of the Van Wert County Area.

The supper will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive, Van Wert. The supper is free to all veterans. Spouses, children and parents of veterans are welcome to attend. The cost for adults (non-veterans) is $6, and $3 for children ages 4-10.