Gov’t students hosting mayoral forum

Submitted information

Van Wert High School’s American Government students are inviting residents of the City of Van Wert to join them in the upcoming mayoral candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s First Federal Lecture Hall.

The event was created to assist the public in gaining information by hearing from the candidates themselves regarding local issues and concerns ahead of the November 7 general election.

The three mayoral candidates, Linda Agler-Evans, Frederick Fisher, and Kenneth Markward, will each have 1-2 minutes to respond to the questions presented, rotating who answers first throughout the event. The candidates will not be given the opportunity for rebuttals during this forum.

This is a chance for public questions and concerns to be voiced. Van Wert residents are encouraged to submit their questions in advance to Van Wert High School government teacher Jordan Dettrow at j_dettrow@vwcs.net. All questions should be submitted by 3 p.m. Friday, October 20.

Students will facilitate the forum from start to finish, from introducing the candidates to moderating and timing the event. Community members are encouraged to attend a meet-and-greet with the candidates following the forum.