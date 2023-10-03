Health Dept. has flu, COVID vaccines

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Health Department is partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to offer $50 gift cards to anyone over the age of 18 getting a flu shot during the following clinic dates and times:

Tuesday, October 10, 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinics will be held at the Van Wert County Health Department. The clinics are walk-in only, no appointments will be made. Anyone getting a flu shot should bring their insurance card.

Flu shots will also be available by appointment for those unable to make one of aboe dates/times, but you will not be eligible for the gift card.

The Van Wert County Health Department will also be holding a walk-in COVID vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday in October beginning October 4. The newest COVID vaccine manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer is available. Anyone over six months of age is eligible, regardless of vaccination status. The health department is asking parents/guardians wanting to get a child age four months to six years a Pfizer vaccination to call ahead to schedule an appointment.

Contact the health department with any questions at 419.238.0808 extension 103 or 107.