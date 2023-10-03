Over 52,000 items collected for Vantage Day of Caring

Volunteers spent much of Friday morning helping with the Vantage Day of Caring. The event was a big success, with more than 52,000 food items collected for three food pantries. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Once again, the community stepped up in a big way to help those in need.

The United Way of Van Wert County and Vantage Career Center held their 25th annual Day of Caring event on Friday, September 29, to help replenish food and blood supplies within the community.

The food drive collected over 52,000 items, which will be split between the three local food pantries – the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and Van Wert Co-Operative Ministries. Local schools held food drive events and challenges between classrooms and other county schools.

In addition to the food, the American Red Cross blood drive collected 138 units to replenish local blood bank counts. Every unit collected helps save three lives. Vancrest of Van Wert, Cooper Farms, Vantage Career Center and local girl scout troops for donations that provided food to the blood donors.

The United Way of Van Wert county thanked Vantage Career Center for the use of their facility and the staff and students for all their work helping sort the food drive items. United Way board members also lent a helping hand, as did First Financial Bank employees, Advanced Insurance Group employees, and other volunteers. Lunch was provided by Van Wert Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza.

“I am overwhelmed by the amount of community support given each year, with over 200 volunteers that make this event a success,” said Denise Davis, 2023 United Way Day of Caring Chair. “A huge thank you to all of the local schools for collecting such a large amount of items. Lastly, this event would not be possible without the help of Vantage Career Center staff and students.”

Major sponsors for the event were Advanced Insurance Group, Alliance Automation, ARK Behavioral Health, Braun Industries, Central Insurance, Citizens National Bank, Danfoss, Edward Jones – Eric Hurless, Edward Jones – Veronica Cuevas, First Bank of Berne, First Federal of Van Wert, First Financial Bank, Laudick’s Jewelry, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Millwork Brands Inc., OhioHealth Van Wert, Red Oak – Amber Davis Realtor, Shultz, Huber & Associates, Speed Pro Machine, Statewide Ford, Tenneco, the Marsh Foundation, Tisha Fast State Farm, Van Wert Federal, Van Wert Service Club, Vancrest of Van Wert, and Westwood Behavioral Health Center.

2024’s Vantage Day of Caring will be under the direction of Anne Dunn. To find out how you can impact the community contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689, email at director@uwvwco.org, or visit www.unitedwayvanwert.org.