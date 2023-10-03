Random Thoughts: title chases, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around a loaded division in volleyball, WBL and NWC football title chases, a meal suggestion, active streaks and a question about one particular NFL player.

Volleyball poll

Crestview dropped a spot to No. 4 in this week’s Division IV poll put out by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Regardless, Division IV is absolutely stacked. New Bremen and Fort Loramie switched spots at 1-2, with Fort Loramie sitting at the top this week. Tiffin Calvert is third, followed by Crestview and Shenandoah. Hiland is sixth, and Mohawk, Leipsic, Marion Local and Jackson Center round out the top 10. When it rolls around, it should be a quite a tournament.

WBL title chase

If Celina is going to win the WBL football championship, the Bulldogs will truly have to earn it. Celina is the only team unbeaten in league play and is in the driver’s seat.

While I don’t think it will necessarily be an easy game, the Bulldogs will host winless Ottawa-Glandorf this Friday and they should be favored to win it. After that, it’s Defiance, a team that probably won’t win the title but could have a say-so in who does. The regular season finale for Celina is at Wapakoneta, which obviously won’t be easy at all.

The Redskins are playing as well as anyone right now and it’s a team that could easily be 7-0 right now. If things play out as they should, there won’t be an empty seat in Wapak on Friday, October 20.

NWC title chase

This one has a few more possibilities. Among them:

9-0 Bluffton vs. 7-2 Columbus Grove, winner take all in the regular season finale.

8-1 Bluffton vs. 7-2 Columbus Grove, with Bluffton needing a win to claim a title share.

8-1 Leipsic vs. 7-2 Crestview, with the winner claiming a title share.

There are actually quite a few more scenarios, but you get the idea. It could be a true championship game in Week No. 10, or a nail biter involving 2-3 games in the finale.

A tip

If you haven’t tried one yet, consider buying a Shawnee dog at Shawnee’s concession stand this Friday night. WERT’s Scott Alan introduced me to them three years ago and I’m most grateful.

It’s a real treat. You can thank us later.

Streaks

If you’re keeping track at home, the state’s two longest football winning streaks are intact. Cincinnati Wyoming has won 74 straight regular season games, while Marion Local has the longest winning streak, regular season and playoffs combined, 39 games.

Toledo Woodward has the longest losing streak, 29 games, while Minerva and Crestline are tied for second, 26 games.

Question

Why does Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews look like a future hall-of-famer every time he plays the Cleveland Browns?

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.