Robert D. Gordon Sr.

Robert D. Gordon, Sr., 84, of Van Wert passed away Monday afternoon, October 2, 2023, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on December 1, 1938 in Peru, Indiana, to Gerald M. Gordon and Loretta (Barsoda) Gordon, who both preceded him in death. He married Betty Lou (Crockett) Gordon September 6, 1959, and she preceded him death on November 3, 2017.

Robert Gordon

Family survivors include his two children, Robert D. Gordon, Jr. of Convoy and Rebecca E. (Tim) Emrick of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Alyssa M. Matthews (Jarett Bolyard), Braxton L. Matthews and Sarah J. Gordon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Gordon and a brother, James Gordon.

Over the years Robert had worked for different companies working as a truck driver and he last retired from Fleetwood, Decatur, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with Steve Haddix officiating. Interment will follow at I. O. O. F. Cemetery in Convoy. Visitation hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.