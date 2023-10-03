VW v-ball team wins, Lancer soccer falls

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Delphos Jefferson 2

The Lady Cougars celebrated their first victory of the season in a five set thriller over Delphos Jefferson on Monday. Van Wert rallied for a 22-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16, 15-11 win.

Van Wert (1-16) will host Shawnee tonight, while Delphos Jefferson (2-14) will host Lincolnview at the same time.

Soccer

Bluffton 3 Lincolnview 1

BLUFFTON — The Pirates clinched yet another outright NWC championship with a 3-1 win over Lincolnview Monday night. It’s the ninth consecutive title for Bluffton (5-7-2, 4-0 NWC).

Jackson Evans scored Lincolnview’s lone goal in the second half.

The Lancers (7-5-2, 2-1-1 NWC) will host Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Delphos Jefferson 5 Crestview 3

CONVOY — Crestview came up short against Delphos Jefferson, falling 5-3 on Monday.

Addison Williman, Adessa Alvarez and Cylee Grubb each scored a goal for the Lady Knights. Williman added a pair of assists and Alvarez had one.

Crestview (1-10, 0-5 NWC) will play at Columbus Grove on Monday.

Shawnee 12 Van Wert 0 (boys)

LIMA — Shawnee defeated Van Wert 12-0 in Western Buckeye League action on Monday.

Van Wert will host Kenton on Thursday.